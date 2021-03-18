UteNation - Spring Ball Position Preview: Defensive Ends





The University of Utah’s defense was centered around stopping the run in 2020—they allowed just 107.8 yards per game, due to a stout interior and ability for the defensive ends to seal the edges. There was a decrease in the sexy stats for an end—only three sacks all year—but they played within their roles and dominated.

Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley and defensive ends coach Lewis Powell will have plenty of weapons to draw upon to get to opposing quarterbacks and neutralizing Pac-12 running backs.





The Starters

Mika Tafua, Junior

6-foot-3 and 250 pounds

A two-time All Pac-12 awardee, Mika Tafua is the undisputed belt holder for Sack Lake City in 2021. He’s played in 30 games and started 24 of them, and accumulated three sacks during the shortened season last year to bring his total to eight in his career.





Maxs Tupai, Senior

6-foot-1 and 265 pounds

Maxs Tupai has seen plenty of action over the last four years. The former no. 1 rated recruit in Utah in 2016 finally earned a starting role after backing up Mika Tafua and Bradlee Anae most of his career. Tupai has incredible athleticism and speed for his weight, he just needs to turn those “almost” sacks into sure tackles. He also needs to keep the fire burning, to consistently make himself a force on defense.





The Contenders

Van Fillinger, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 255 pounds

A local four-star recruit, Fillinger received playing time in all five games and had three tackles during the season. While it’ll be a tall order for anyone to circumvent Tafua or Tupai, Fillinger is near the top of the list of those that are capable of stepping in. He could be a breakout star in 2021.





Xavier Carlton, Freshman

6-foot-6 and 260 pounds

Another guy to watch for to lead this unit in the future is Xavier Carlton, another former four-star legacy recruit. Carlton had a massive frame and reach for defensive end and is definitely a candidate to replace the current starters after this season, but undoubtedly will back them up during it. He played in four games last season and recorded one tackle.





Blake Kuithe, Sophomore

6-foot-3 and 255 pounds

More highly regarded than his twin brother Brant, out of high school, injuries have stalled his career while Brant is one of the best tight ends in college football. Finally healthy, Blake played in two games in 2020 and forced a fumble against Washington State. If healthy, he remains a force.





Miki Suguturaga, Freshman

6-foot-4 and 260 pounds

A once hyped prospect, Suguturaga went on an LDS mission, redshirted, and then played in two games in 2020. Optimism remains high for the end out of Hawaii, but the time is now for him to entrench himself as one of the next men up.





Tyler Wegis, Freshman

6-foot-6 and 205 pounds

An intriguing project, Wegis blossomed on the football field late in high school, thanks to a crazy growth spurt. Now it’s key for him to fill out the frame, which means he’s likely another year away from contributing.





Junior Tafuna, Freshman

6-foot-3 255 pounds

After returning early from his mission, Tafuna didn’t see any action in 2020, as the weight room was a top priority. At one point he put on roughly 20 pounds in two months, making it no question that he would line up at defensive end and not linebacker.





UteNation Defensive Ends Opinion

There’s no reason to expect anything less than greatness out of the wealth of talent at defensive end. What opposing offensive line can contain a barrage of Tafua, Tupai and Fillinger?

The downward trend of sacks is mildly concerning, but according to Scalley, that can be partially blamed on the protocols they were dealing with throughout the season. Additionally, more production will come in that department as the youthful secondary hones their defensive ability, giving the defensive ends that fraction of a second longer they need to get at the quarterback.



