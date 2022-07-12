SOURCES: Remaining Pac-12 Schools Expected to Announce Sticking Together

Sometimes the best move to make is not making a major move at all.

As USC and UCLA accepted invitations to the Big 10, the college football world was rocked to its core. It left the remaining Pac-12 members scrambling for a resolution and a lifeline, as they were about to begin negotiations on a new television deal. The move ripped millions out of the pockets of Pac-12 institutions as they lost the coveted Los Angeles TV market.

The Trojans and the Bruins will make the move to the Big 10 in 2024. For a brief moment, it looked to be the death of a storied conference. Of course, it will never be the same without USC and UCLA. However, after overtures from the Big 12, numerous sources are telling me that the remaining members of the Pac-12 plans to announce they will be sticking together.

Details are still to be ironed out, as the conference works on a new television deal with full faith behind new commissioner George Kliavkoff. Still, the reality is that it will be a short term deal and the conference has a couple years to figure things out.

Even with this news, a bigger move is likely still in the works. This buys teams like Oregon, Washington, Stanford, and Utah time to bet on themselves and make their brand more attractive as the consolidation of conferences is still in its relative infancy. For teams like Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah, the Big 12 will remain an option. Still, the belief is Utah would rather stay attached to the schools in the northwest and it’s increasingly looking like the feelings are mutual.

Additionally, keep in mind that a bigger power play move could already be in the cards and just not announced in the very near future, as the super conference era is about to be upon us. This would make sense, as the USC and UCLA move was radio silent.

This expected decision can be viewed as a blow for the Big 12 since they had an opportunity to end the Pac-12. The Pac-12 had a similar opportunity to end the Big-12 a year before. Ultimately, Kliavkoff has earned the trust and commitment of the remaining members. However, the reality is that it’s likely a short-lived solution as the Big 10, SEC, and ACC look to add to their conference firepower out west.





EDITOR’S NOTE: Sean Davenport contributed to this story