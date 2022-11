The University of Utah has become well known for their cornerback development under cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah. Therefore, it’s no surprise when a player with the background of Skyridge HS cornerback, Smith Snowden, is heavily considering Utah.

Snowden — one of the top in-state recruits of the 2023 class — is the son of Will Snowden, a former BYU athlete who has made a career of helping guide high school athletes through the recruiting process.