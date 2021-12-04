Smell the Roses: The Utes are Pac-12 Champions





Against all odds, the University of Utah is going to the Rose Bowl. After 10 years into joining the Pac-12 and three Pac-12 Championship Game attempts, the Utes are headed to Pasadena. There was no luck. There was no nail-biting. The no. 17 Utah destroyed the no. 10 Oregon Ducks for the second time in the 2021 season, 38-10.

"They handled adversity all season long; the resiliency that they've shown all season long has been incredible,” said Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham. "A handful of our guys were with us for those two previous championship games, '18 and '19. Devin and [Britain Covey] and maybe another 10 or 12 guys. They were not to be denied this time around.”

Maybe it was the experience. Maybe it was how the superstitious saying goes: third time’s a charm. Maybe it was the fact that this team, through all the adversity, is just built differently. After the two incomprehensible tragedies of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, this team became champions because of the adversity they faced.

"It built a lot of toughness in us and resiliency,” said Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd. “But at the same time, I also believe that [Aaron and Ty] were there, guiding us throughout the whole season, and that they were able to help us create things that I don't think we ever would've done without them. Them being there with us throughout the season just helped us tremendously. But also, the resiliency of everyone on the team to endure something like that and still find a way to fight back and get to this point is just incredible."

After starting the game fast, with a dominating touchdown drive, Lloyd intercepted Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown Jr. for a 34-yard pick-six. At the time, it felt like that was the clincher, and indeed it was. The Ducks’ lone touchdown came on a two-yard run with 5:17 left to play, well after the game was decided.

“I think [Brown] was feeling a little bit of pressure and so he just tried to squeeze it in there,” said Lloyd. “But I was feeling the route in front of me the whole time and I just jumped it. It was an incredible feeling just to help my team and give them a boost of momentum. I think we scored right after that, or not too long after that. Just to give my team a boost and help them, especially early on, is definitely an incredible feeling."

Lloyd, a generational talent and one of the greatest Utes to ever throw on the uniform, won the Pac-12 Championship Game MVP. He did so with only seven tackles and none of his typical tackles-for-losses. But, big-time players make big-time plays, and that’s exactly what Lloyd did to clinch Utah's first ever Pac-12 title.

Whittingham knows just how important Lloyd is to this championship run.

“His impact and value cannot be overstated. He is such a leader, such a pure talent,” said Whittingham. “He could have come out last year and been a first or second round draft choice. I think he's probably played his way into the top 10 or 12 in the first round. That's what I'm hearing. He came back and he was a man on a mission. He came back and he wanted to win a championship and he wanted to be an All-American. He had these goals. He sat down and told me all of his goals when we had the meeting about a year ago. 'I'm coming back and here's why and here's what I want to accomplish'. He's checked every box so far."

Utah beat Oregon 38-7 in the first matchup and Friday was even more dominating. Oregon’s offensive strength is the run game, and for the second straight matchup, it was non-existent. On the night, Oregon ran for 74 yards on 29 attempts - a 2.6 yards per carry average.

“I thought of this motto: if we stop the run, then we can have fun. We can start pass rushing, getting to the quarterback,” said Utah linebacker Mika Tafuna. “But we're not going to be able to do that if we can't stop the run. Everybody just bought in, assignment-sound football. Nobody's perfect, but for the most part everyone was executing. That's all a good run defense is, is execution. I feel like we did that."

Utah’s offense may not have been perfect on the night, but they hit the big plays when those plays needed to be made. Utah quarterback Cam Rising finished 15-24 for 170 yards, one touchdown pass, and two interceptions—although, one came due to a blown blocking assignment.

"We always talk about having a one play at a time type mentality, and really just focus on that. Things aren't always going to go your way over the course of a game. You just have to stay with it and keep believing. That's what the heart of this team is. We always believe we can do it, no matter the circumstances. That's why we're so successful."

The reality of those turnovers though, was that neither was going to stop a Utah team destined for history.

After two early losses, a quarterback change, and the loss of their second teammate in under a year, Utah faced an insane and unfortunate amount of adversity. As the team mantra goes, they strived to be “22% better every day” and that resulted in their first every Pac-12 title.

This season became all about honoring the memory of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, and there’s no doubt that those two are smiling from above.

“It's as satisfying as it gets, just to know that we did honor them the right way,” said Lloyd. “Up to this point we did everything we can for them. It's as satisfying as it gets."

As much as Ute fans will forever remember Lloyd, Rising and others, Jordan and Lowe legacy will never be forgotten.

“It etches their name[s] in history too. That's really what we talked about doing all year, and really wanted to get done…I'm grateful for this team."

With a little inspiration from Heaven above, Utah won their first ever Pac-12 championship, the Utah way. It’s only fitting that—even though the offense was dominant —Utah won this game with their trademark style of play: a relentless and dominating defense.

Smell the roses, Ute Nation. Utah is the 2021 Pac-12 football champion. After a year of adversity, the Utes are headed to one the greatest bowl games any team can ever hope to play in, the “Granddaddy of them all," the Rose Bowl.



