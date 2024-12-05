SIGNED: Tavian McNair, WR

(Photo by @Utah_Football)



It’s day-two of the early signing period, and the Utes signed another important target. In the end, Utah and the Cal Bears were in a dead heat to land the three-star receiver Tavian McNair from Centennial High School in Corona, CA. The 6-foot-2 180 pound wide receiver committed to Utah in July, ultimately deciding Utah was the best fit for him as a player with his relationship with the coaches and the culture as a team. McNair held 17 offers, including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon, and Texas A&M.



Film Evaluation This guy’s a natural long strider who tracks the ball well over the shoulder and can go up and get it over defenders. Love how confidently he plucks the ball out of the air—shows great hands. One thing I’d like to see more of is how he handles press man coverage since the film mostly shows him against off coverage, and in college, he’ll face a lot more press. Physically, he’s got a solid frame, and a summer in a college program could bulk him up nicely. Overall, he’s got the tools and potential to develop into a real playmaker. -Kenneth Scott

