SIGNED: Sione Motuapuaka, DT

Out of Las Vegas, Nevada three-star defensive tackle Sione Motuapuaka committed to Utah in June following his official visit. Hailing from powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School, Motuapuaka was a highly sought-after recruit by Lewis Powell and Luther Elliss. He showcases impressive athleticism, excels at stopping the run, and has a knack for disrupting quarterbacks with ease. The Utes beat out Hawaii, Idaho, and local school UNLV. Motuapuaka recorded 40 tackles in 11 games from his defensive tackle spot, 21 of which were TFLs with 2 sacks.

Film Evaluation Motuapuaka is a stock car stuck in a defensive lineman’s body. He moves really well for a player as stout as he is, and uses every bit of his 6-foot, 280-pound frame to his advantage. He’s not the biggest at the position, but his get off is explosive and he’s violent with his hands which makes it difficult for offensive players to get their hands on him. When they do, Motuapuaka is able to occupy blockers and can fight off a double team, but his versatility is what makes him a solid addition. He can play multiple positions but does his best work from mid to outside techniques where he can use his explosiveness to disrupt blockers and attack angles that allow him to use his bend to apply pressure. Additionally, he’s shown developed technical prowess and moves that should give him a solid head start when he does enter camp for the first time with the Utes. -Bryan Brown