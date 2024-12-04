SIGNED: Pupualii Sepulona, DL

Utah Football has seen an uptick in athletes from the Hawaiian islands in the past few seasons, and today they landed another one in Pupualii Sepulona. The 6-foot-2 defensive end was a multi-sport athlete at St. Louis HS in Honolulu, HI.

Sepulona flew a little bit under the radar on the recruiting scene, even as a 3-star prospect, holding offers from Utah, Boise State, and Central Michigan before signing with the Utes.