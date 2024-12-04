SIGNED: Pupualii Sepulona, DL

Utah Football has seen an uptick in athletes from the Hawaiian islands in the past few seasons, and today they landed another one in Pupualii Sepulona. The 6-foot-2 defensive end was a multi-sport athlete at St. Louis HS in Honolulu, HI.
Sepulona flew a little bit under the radar on the recruiting scene, even as a 3-star prospect, holding offers from Utah, Boise State, and Central Michigan before signing with the Utes.
Film Evaluation
Sepulona may have been a stronger basketball player at the high school level, being named MaxPrep's State Basketball Player of the Year two years in a row. However, that only means that his athleticism only makes his football future all more intriguing. He already has an extremely solid frame at 260 pounds, and his technique should only improve with focus on just football. He has relied mostly on his raw strength and power to this point in his football career, so he has an extremely high ceiling as he learns the position.
What this signing means
Sepulona's raw athletic tools should make him an intriguing player to watch as soon as he hits campus. A group that is full of young, but mostly unknown talent gives Sepulona a chance to make an impact early and compete for snaps in camp.