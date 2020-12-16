UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Zereoue Williams, OL





And the first Letter of Intent is in for the University of Utah fro their 2021 class. Zereoue Williams has only been playing high school football for one season, though his potential was enough to be offered by eight Power 5 schools, including Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Oregon State and Tennessee.

The Utes got in early on the 6-foot-8, 250 pounder from Phoenix, and Williams rewarded offensive line coach Jim Harding with a commitment in November. Despite limited time on the gridiron, Williams comes from a basketball background, laying the groundwork for an athletic offensive tackle down the road once he joins Utah’s training regimen and packs on the pounds needed to play tackle.