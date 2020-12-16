 UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Zereoue Williams, OL
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 08:44:20 -0600') }} football Edit

SIGNED NLI: Zereoue Williams, OL

Mikey Saltas • UteNation
Staff


And the first Letter of Intent is in for the University of Utah fro their 2021 class. Zereoue Williams has only been playing high school football for one season, though his potential was enough to be offered by eight Power 5 schools, including Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Oregon State and Tennessee.

The Utes got in early on the 6-foot-8, 250 pounder from Phoenix, and Williams rewarded offensive line coach Jim Harding with a commitment in November. Despite limited time on the gridiron, Williams comes from a basketball background, laying the groundwork for an athletic offensive tackle down the road once he joins Utah’s training regimen and packs on the pounds needed to play tackle.

JOIN THE CONVERSATION TODAY

Premium Access Free trial until 01.29.21

Promo Code: UtesNSD

Valid to 12.20.20


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}