Signed NLI: Xavier Carlton, Defensive End
The latest saga of Sack Lake City continues with the signing of highly-touted recruit, Xavier Carlton. A four-star and the no. 2 recruit in the state, Carlton is the highest ranked homegrown talent...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news