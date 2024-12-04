Signed NLI: Wyatt Becker, QB

(Photo by @Utah_Football)



The letter of intent is in for longtime Utah commit Wyatt Becker. Three-star quarterback from Sierra Canyon High School has the potential to be a force on the field for the Utes. In 2024, Becker showcased his dual-threat ability throwing for 1,833 yards and adding 358 rushing yards. Becker committed to Utah in November 2023 and further solidified his decision with a visit to Salt Lake City in June.



Film Evaluation Becker is a three-star prospect from Sierra Canyon High School in California and stands at 6 foot 2 inches and 180 pounds. Listed as a pro-style quarterback, Becker is the epitome of the phrase “get you somebody who can do both” as he’s capable of getting the job done with his legs as well. He has a good arm and shows the ability to let it rip from different angles while staying in the pocket or on the move. He’s a quick runner, not overly powerful but he has enough twitch to keep defenders honest, and his ability to throw on the run was on display often during his senior year. He’s not afraid to throw over the middle and his arm shows some good zip and anticipation on deeper routes. - Bryan Brown