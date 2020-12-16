 UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Veltray Jefferson, LB
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-16 12:09:36 -0600') }} football Edit

SIGNED NLI: Veltray Jefferson, LB

Mikey Saltas • UteNation
Staff


One of the most intriguing prospects of the 2021 class is Edison HS (Fresno, CA) athlete Velltray Jefferson, a baller on both sides of the ball. A former USC commit, Jefferson backed off his pledge to the Trojans in February before committing to Utah in September. USC recruited the 6-foot-4, 210 pound Jefferson at receiver, though Utah offered him at linebacker.

The Utes beat out six Pac-12 and one SEC team for Jefferson’s commitment. In the end it came down to Utah, Fresno State, Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION TODAY

Premium Access Free trial until 01.29.21

Promo Code: UtesNSD

Valid to 12.20.20

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}