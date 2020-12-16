UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Veltray Jefferson, LB

SIGNED NLI: Veltray Jefferson, LB
One of the most intriguing prospects of the 2021 class is Edison HS (Fresno, CA) athlete Velltray Jefferson, a baller on both sides of the ball. A former USC commit, Jefferson backed off his pledge to the Trojans in February before committing to Utah in September. USC recruited the 6-foot-4, 210 pound Jefferson at receiver, though Utah offered him at linebacker.
The Utes beat out six Pac-12 and one SEC team for Jefferson’s commitment. In the end it came down to Utah, Fresno State, Colorado, Arizona, and Arizona State.
