Signed NLI: Van Fillinger, Defensive End
Utah got a big commitment from a local star just a few days ago, and today, Corner Canyon H.S. defensive end made things official, as he signed his letter of intent to become a Ute. That's the seco...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news