 UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Trey Reynolds, LB
SIGNED NLI: Trey Reynolds, LB

Andrew Fronce • UteNation
Senior Writer
Utah’s first commit of the 2021 class was a coveted inside linebacker out of Queen Creek, AZ. Three-star prospect Trey Reynolds, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, was yet another prospect in this class with a long offer list. 25 different schools offered Reynolds, including such big names as Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Oklahoma State. Reynolds had an outstanding senior campaign, tallying 157 total tackles and adding 10 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.


