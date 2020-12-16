UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Trey Reynolds, LB

SIGNED NLI: Trey Reynolds, LB
Utah’s first commit of the 2021 class was a coveted inside linebacker out of Queen Creek, AZ. Three-star prospect Trey Reynolds, who stands at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, was yet another prospect in this class with a long offer list. 25 different schools offered Reynolds, including such big names as Oregon, Washington, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Oklahoma State. Reynolds had an outstanding senior campaign, tallying 157 total tackles and adding 10 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION TODAY
Premium Access Free trial until 01.29.21
Promo Code: UtesNSD
Valid to 12.20.20
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news