SIGNED NLI: Tao Johnson, WR





The University of Utah did not need to travel far to receive a commitment out of southeast Idaho in Thunder Ridge HS wide receiver Tao Johnson. Johnson is a 6-foot-2-inch 180-pound athlete that verbally committed to Utah in early November. A bit of an under-the-radar 3-star prospect, Johnson held offers from Utah, Washington State, and the University of Virginia.

Johnson is a versatile athlete with the size, speed, and physicality to excel on either side of the ball. However, the initially play is on offense. The Idaho Falls, ID native has primarily played offense, and primarily spent time with receivers coach Chad Bumphis on his visit, but Johnson noted that safety could be fun and is open to anything. The staff feels that Johnson was overlooked because of where he lives (similar to Jonah Ellis), but make no mistake, Tao can play. As many know, the Utah staff loves multi-sport athletes, and Johnson is a stellar long jumper and sprinter, clocking as low as a 10.62 in the 100 meter dash.





Film Evaluation

Explosive Athlete. Think he will be a WR when it is all said and done. He is dynamic with the ball in his hands. Definitely the best athlete on the field in ID. Could see him playing Safety, but think he is more of a offensive player.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



