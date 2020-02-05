



Utah finished their 2020 class off with the commitment and signing of defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai, out of Rigby, ID. Togiai chose Utah over seven other schools, though his choice came down to Utah, Nebraska, or Washington in the end.

Togiai played mostly defensive end in high school, but also lined up at tackle. At 6-foot-7, he has the frame to bulk up to over 300 pounds easily, but he currently weighs in at 265, so he'll need to hit the weight room if he hopes to contribute at tackle as a freshman.

Togiai may serve a mission, but he plans on playing a year first, so that decision will come in 2021. His commitment adds needed depth to a defensive tackle group that will be graduating three players after the 2020 season.



