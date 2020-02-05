Signed NLI: Tanoa Togiai, DL
Utah finished their 2020 class off with the commitment and signing of defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai, out of Rigby, ID. Togiai chose Utah over seven other schools, though his choice came down to Utah, Nebraska, or Washington in the end.
Togiai played mostly defensive end in high school, but also lined up at tackle. At 6-foot-7, he has the frame to bulk up to over 300 pounds easily, but he currently weighs in at 265, so he'll need to hit the weight room if he hopes to contribute at tackle as a freshman.
Togiai may serve a mission, but he plans on playing a year first, so that decision will come in 2021. His commitment adds needed depth to a defensive tackle group that will be graduating three players after the 2020 season.
EVALUATION
Very little film, even as the front of his highlights show him in football uniform, its mostly basketball. He can move, and at DE he can play low, and seems quick, especially watching him run the floor in hoops.
Football wise, he seems to enjoy smashing down in the box, not a lot of exterior pressure plays. I'm actually surprised by the lack of football film on his page. Although, it’s apparent as a two-sport guy that he’s extremely athletic for his size.
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
Togiai is the fifth defensive line commit in the 2020 class, not counting the returned missionaries. Utah's defensive tackle rotation is mostly set for 2020 with seniors Pita Tonga, Hauati Pututau, and Viana Moala, but behind those three, the depth chart is up for grabs. Togiai has an opportunity to play early on if he shows up to camp at a good weight and can impress the coaches quickly.