



Stanley Raass is one of the three athletes from Kahuku HS on island of Hawaii in this recruiting class and will help fill in the depth of the defensive line. Raass was originally a BYU commit but flipped to the Utes in early November. Reports were that even though Raass had a standout season, something was handled poorly by the Cougars in his recruitment. Despite being listed at defensive end on Rivals and playing on both sides in high school, Raass is projected by the Utah staff to play defensive tackle.

The 3-star recruit held offers from BYU, Oregon State, and Washington State before flipping to Utah. He will have some time to grow into the position, both physically and mentally. His skills from playing defensive end should help him learning Luther Elliss' attacking style on the interior.



