SIGNED NLI: Spencer Fano, OL
Spencer Fano was a huge in-state recruiting win, picking the Utes over some big-time competition. The Timpview HS product is one of the best at his position and Jim Harding's track record of developing offensive lineman played a huge role, as well as the rest of the staff. His older brother, Logan, was a BYU defensive lineman and fomer 4-star recruit, who will be transferring up to Utah with Spencer.
The Rivals250 4-star lineman held over 25 offers in total, including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Clemson, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, and Washington. His decision came down to Utah and Oregon, primarily, with Michigan a close third. His commitment started a tidal wave of 4-star in-state commits, plus two former 4-star transfers.
EVALUATION:
He belongs at Utah. He’ll be a great asset for coach Jim Harding, right away. He can easily put on 20-30 pounds on his frame his first year. He’s truly athletic and plays with attitude. His footwork, and his ability to adjust to blitz looks and being able to see different blitz packages, I think is a real good testament to someone who can step right in and play–not just from a physical standpoint, but a mental standpoint, as well. I’m really excited to watch Spencer Fano up at the U.
-Derek Tuimauga, OL, 2008-2009, 2013
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
This signing was massive because he was a “must-get” by offensive line coach Jim Harding. Utah defeated some difficult competition in the process, despite already being stacked in their two-deep. This speaks volumes to Harding’s coaching abilities. Fano’s initial commitment to Utah also set off a tidal wave of high profile commits and transfers. Despite the depth on the line, he’ll be one to watch.