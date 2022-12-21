



Spencer Fano was a huge in-state recruiting win, picking the Utes over some big-time competition. The Timpview HS product is one of the best at his position and Jim Harding's track record of developing offensive lineman played a huge role, as well as the rest of the staff. His older brother, Logan, was a BYU defensive lineman and fomer 4-star recruit, who will be transferring up to Utah with Spencer.

The Rivals250 4-star lineman held over 25 offers in total, including Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Clemson, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, and Washington. His decision came down to Utah and Oregon, primarily, with Michigan a close third. His commitment started a tidal wave of 4-star in-state commits, plus two former 4-star transfers.



