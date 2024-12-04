SIGNED NLI: Soren Shinofield, OL

Film Evaluation

A prototypical Jim Harding recruit, Shinofield is a versatile offensive lineman that has a tall, long frame at 6 foot 6 inches and while he weighs 275 pounds, he’s still lean with plenty of frame to pack on good weight as he gets to the next level. Shinofield plays with good leverage, his height could be a disadvantage as taller players tend to forget their feet, but he stays connected and doesn’t rely on his size to do the work for him. He’s a stout run blocker, able to get movement one on one and does a decent job getting to the next level. He’s also a good athlete, meaning that he can get out and pull and also runs well in space. As a pass protector, he uses his feet and hands effectively while maintaining a good base, and when he’s not covered he finds work naturally and uses his explosive punch to really jar defenders in blitz pickup or help situations. Most importantly, he’s aggressive and finishes his blocks regardless of position, and played both guard and tackle in high school. His most likely position at the highest level is in the interior, but he has the athleticism and coordination to bump outside and play tackle at the college level. Mostly, it’s another win for Jim Harding and the OBLOCK as the three star chose the Utes over Iowa State, Kansas and Nebraska.

- Bryan Brown

