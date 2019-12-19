Moea'i tripped to Utah the weekend before signing day, and while he was hosted by players among the current offensive line, he was also visiting with Utah signee Alex Harrison, who was tasked with “recruiting” his future teammate Moea'i during their visit. The duo will replace outgoing scholarship athletes Paul Toala, Darrin Paulo, and Alex Locklear, as the Utes tighten their bloated scholarship allotment along the offensive line.

The Hawai’ian pipeline to the Utah offensive line continues with Solatoa Moea'i, a Punahou HS (Honolulu, HI) product. The 6-foot-4, 290 pound Moea'i chose Utah over BYU, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, and USC, among other Power 5 schools.

EVALUATION

Pros: Jim Harding is looking for bullies. Offensive linemen who aren’t just 6’5 310lbs. He’s looking for that size plus attitude. If you like the way Orlando Umana, Nick Ford or Darrin Paulo play football; then you will be a fan of Moea’I. Moea’I shows great hip explosion on contact and combines that with impressive leg drive that send DL skating 5 to 10 yards backwards. Moea’I shows great ability in open space to get to 2nd and 3rd level defenders.

Cons: Like Big Al, refined footwork will be on the agenda as well as improving his vertical pass set. Moea’I does extremely well against inside rush moves from DEs and bull rushes against DTs. However, outside speed will be something that Moea’I will need to learn how to defend against.



-Derek Tuimauga, Utah offensive lineman, 2009-13





WHAT IT MEANS

The Utes will have just three scholarship upperclassmen on the offensive line in 2020 (Bamidele Olaseni, Nick Ford, and Orlando Umana). Spring and Fall camp will be crucial to plug in the remaining holes, especially in the two-deep. Moea'i will have stiff competition for those playing spots, but the versatile linemen’s ability to play inside or out will increase his odds.

FORMER UTE PLAYER COMPARISON: Salesi Uhatafe