Just this week, the 6-foot 185 pound Vaki was named the NORCAL Player of the Year, and although he is listed as a receiver, he's likely ticketed to play safety at Utah after he serves a LDS Mission. Despite Vaki being relatively quiet throughout the recruiting process, as he wasn't a fan of interviews, the Utes had been heavy favorites for quite some time.

Sione Vaki is a highly touted three-star athlete from Brentwood, California who just signed a NLI to play for the University of Utah. Vaki held offers from 11 other schools besides Utah including USC, Washington State, Tennessee, and Oklahoma State. He received his Utes offer during the All About U Camp, this past summer.

EVALUATION:

On thing coaches look for when recruiting the defensive side of the ball are offensive tendencies. Can he play the ball? Does he have the hips and even the knowledge of routes and concepts? Sione looked like a linebacker playing wide receiver and he would be a dream for a defensive coach. That is exactly what Utah gets in Vaki.

--Anthony White





A two-way HS player with good instincts and athleticism. I anticipate him adding some size. If this is the case, I can see him gaining some pounds and stepping down into the box/ We’ll see what he weighs after his mission and reevaluate his position.

--Westlee Tonga





WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:

This one is a bit TBD, due to Vaki being mission-bound. What we know is that Vaki is a talent, whether he lines up at safety or wide receiver. As Westlee said, he could very easily also be linebacker weight, by the time he gets back from his mission. For now though, he projects as a promising safety prospect.



