SIGNED NLI: Sione Vaki, Returned Missionary, S





Returning missionaries will always be a part of the Utah recruiting process, and Sione Vaki is one who originally signed in 2019 that will officially sign with this class. Vaki is a 6-foot 185 pound athlete from Brentwood, CA. Back in 2019, Vaki held 12 offers from Boston College, BYU, Howard, Illinois, Nevada, Oklahoma State, San Jose State, Tennessee, USC, Utah State, and Washington State.

Vaki is a highly touted three-star athlete from Brentwood, California who just signed a NLI to play for the University of Utah. Vaki held offers from 11 other schools besides Utah including USC, Washington State, Tennessee, and Oklahoma State. He received his Utes offer during the All About U Camp, this past summer.

For his senior season, Vaki was named the NORCAL Player of the Year, and although he is listed as a receiver, he's ticketed to play safety at Utah. Despite Vaki being relatively quiet throughout the recruiting process, as he wasn't a fan of interviews, the Utes had been heavy favorites for quite some time.





Film Evaluation

Football player. Versatile athlete that has the experience all over the field you love to see. Has proven track record of winning and leading that Utah loves. Likes to come down hill. Has the ball skills to make plays that a lot of guys can't.

-Westlee Tonga, Utah tight end 2010-2014







