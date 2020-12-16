UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Simote Pepa, DT

SIGNED NLI: Simote Pepa, DT
The University of Utah welcomes back Simote Pepa. The mammoth defender was a monster for the Bingham Miners all throughout his career there, and at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds, he was an anchor for their defensive line as far back as his sophomore year, when he saw significant time filling in for an injured Jay Tufele.
Pepa held 12 offers at the time of his commitment, and though he waited all the way until the end to announce his decision before his mission, he leaned heavily towards Utah all throughout the process. Pepa chose the Utes over Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona, Washington, BYU and others.
