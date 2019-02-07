SIGNED NLI: Simote Pepa, DT
The University of Utah secured the commitment of an outstanding local defensive tackle, when three-star prospect Simote Pepa made the choice to be a Ute during his signing day announcement. Pepa was a monster for the Bingham Miners all throughout his career there, and at 6-foot-3, 330 pounds, he was an anchor for their defensive line as far back as his sophomore year, when he saw significant time filling in for an injured Jay Tufele. Though Pepa will serve an LDS mission prior to joining the Utes, once he returns, he could immediately contend for a spot in the defensive tackle rotation.
Pepa held 12 offers at the time of his commitment, and though he waited all the way until the end to announce his decision, he leaned heavily towards Utah all throughout the process. Pepa chose the Utes over Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona, Washington, BYU and others.
Last night, he had this to say to Ute Nation:
"I'm just grateful for the chance I get to come play up there at the U. It's been a fun ride with all this recruiting stuff, but Utah's always been in my head, always been the top team for me. I'm just thankful for everything, thankful for my Heavenly Father, who's blessed me with these talents, and for this chance to go play for the Utes. I can't wait to get up there after my mission and show you what I've got and play for the best school in the nation. Great players, great coaches, great fanbase, great school. I can't wait to get up there. Go Utes!"
EVALUATION:
Plays with great leverage. Knows how to make plays while staying in-scheme. A solid addition to future ranks that I believe will develop well and be a contributor down the road.
--Westlee Tonga
The Hometown Hero pipeline continues to flourish with the likes of Simote Peppa joining the Utes. Simote has been a dominant force out of Bingham High School for the past 3 years. Joining the legendary “D-Cock” defensive line, Peppa is sure to fit right in and add to this legacy over the next 4 years. His dominating size alone at 6-foot-4 340 pounds is one thing, but when you see him chase down scrambling quarterbacks fleeing the pocket, that’s when you just have to smile and nod in approval.
--Derek Tuimauga
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Though Pepa won't make an immediate contribution due to him choosing to serve an LDS mission first, once he's back, look out. Pepa has a rare combination of size and athleticism that make him a nightmare for opposing linemen to try to stop. Though he's big enough to take on double teams and stuff gaps, Pepa showed time after time that he could also get after the quarterback and had enough speed to chase guys down from behind. Depending on what kind of shape he's in when he returns, Pepa could contend for a spot in the defensive tackle rotation as a true freshman, but if he needs time to get back into football condition, he will likely redshirt first.