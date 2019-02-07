The University of Utah secured the commitment of an outstanding local defensive tackle, when three-star prospect Simote Pepa made the choice to be a Ute during his signing day announcement. Pepa was a monster for the Bingham Miners all throughout his career there, and at 6-foot-3, 330 pounds, he was an anchor for their defensive line as far back as his sophomore year, when he saw significant time filling in for an injured Jay Tufele. Though Pepa will serve an LDS mission prior to joining the Utes, once he returns, he could immediately contend for a spot in the defensive tackle rotation.

Pepa held 12 offers at the time of his commitment, and though he waited all the way until the end to announce his decision, he leaned heavily towards Utah all throughout the process. Pepa chose the Utes over Wisconsin, Tennessee, Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona, Washington, BYU and others.

Last night, he had this to say to Ute Nation:

"I'm just grateful for the chance I get to come play up there at the U. It's been a fun ride with all this recruiting stuff, but Utah's always been in my head, always been the top team for me. I'm just thankful for everything, thankful for my Heavenly Father, who's blessed me with these talents, and for this chance to go play for the Utes. I can't wait to get up there after my mission and show you what I've got and play for the best school in the nation. Great players, great coaches, great fanbase, great school. I can't wait to get up there. Go Utes!"



