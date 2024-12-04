SIGNED NLI: Shelton "Manny" Fuller, S





Film Evaluation

He’s a natural fit as a box safety, and it’s clear his high school utilized him well in that role. His physicality stands out, especially on the edges, where he consistently sheds blocks from receivers and makes plays. He’s tough, aggressive, and doesn’t shy away from contact. His athleticism is off the charts—you can see it on offense when they give him the ball and he does whatever he wants with it. While I’d like to see more coverage tape to evaluate his hip fluidity and potential as a free safety, that’s something that can be developed at the next level. He already embodies the toughness, physicality, and brand of football that Utah is known for. The potential is definitely there.

-Kenneth Scott



