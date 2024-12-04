SIGNED NLI: Shelton "Manny" Fuller, S

The Utes have inked Shelton "Manny" Fuller, a dynamic safety from Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas. The three-star 6-foot and 175 pounder took his official visit in June and committed at the beginning of July. Fuller had 13 offers, including BYU, Oregon State, Baylor, and Texas Tech.
Film Evaluation
He’s a natural fit as a box safety, and it’s clear his high school utilized him well in that role. His physicality stands out, especially on the edges, where he consistently sheds blocks from receivers and makes plays. He’s tough, aggressive, and doesn’t shy away from contact. His athleticism is off the charts—you can see it on offense when they give him the ball and he does whatever he wants with it. While I’d like to see more coverage tape to evaluate his hip fluidity and potential as a free safety, that’s something that can be developed at the next level. He already embodies the toughness, physicality, and brand of football that Utah is known for. The potential is definitely there.
-Kenneth Scott
What this signing means:
Fuller is the type of safety that you can plug into either position, so it will be intriguing to see where he sees the most reps once he arrives on campus. Utah returns a solid three players at safety: Tao Johnson, Nate Ritchie, and Rabbit Evans. However, Utah has shown they’re not afraid to play young safeties if they arrive on campus ready. Being from Texas, Fuller should be one of the more prepared freshmen when he arrives on campus.