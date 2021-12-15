SIGNED NLI: Ryan Peppins, WR





Ryan Peppins is a rare find for the University of Utah from the state of Alabama, recently flipping from his verbal commitment to Western Kentucky. However, the Utes know how to use players of his stature. The three-star 5-foot-8 speedster is a two-time state champion in track and field will be tough to keep up with in open space. Peppins held offers from Utah, Middle Tennessee State, Troy, Tulane, and Western Kentucky.

Peppins put up huge numbers his senior year at Thompson HS. He averaged 98.5 receiving yards per game. He totaled 80 receptions for 1,379 yards and 23 touchdowns. He's the type of weapon that offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig will get creative and utilize to his utmost potential. Peppins could also play a factor in the return game for the Utes.





Film Evaluation

Playmaker, Good ball skills. Great burst and speed. Looks like a player that can take over for Covey. Adjust to the ball well in the air. Could be a guy that can contribute right away. I think he would benefit by learning from Jaylen Dixon for a year. Seems to have a similar playing style, but looks a little bit more explosive.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



