



Roger Alderman was the first offensive lineman to the Utes right before the season started. Don't let his 5.5 rating fool you, as was a priority target for offensive line coach Jim Harding. Alderman will benefit from a collegiate strength training program and put on more size, but he is already a mauler that can open up holes in the running game.

Alderman held 10 offers before picking Utah. The 3-star recruit from Sonora, CA also had offers from Army, California, Colorado, Utah State, and Washington, to name a few.



