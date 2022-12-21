Roger Alderman was the first offensive lineman to the Utes right before the season started. Don't let his 5.5 rating fool you, as was a priority target for offensive line coach Jim Harding. Alderman will benefit from a collegiate strength training program and put on more size, but he is already a mauler that can open up holes in the running game.
Alderman held 10 offers before picking Utah. The 3-star recruit from Sonora, CA also had offers from Army, California, Colorado, Utah State, and Washington, to name a few.
EVALUATION:
Alderman has a motor and fires off the ball. His athleticism and explosive power will be a great foundational building block for Coach Harding to work with. With a body frame that can also add 30-40 lbs, I see Alderman fitting well into a Guard or Center position.
-Derek Tuimauga, 2008-2009, 2013
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Alderman is joining a stacked two-deep in the offensive line room, so he’ll have time to add weight to his frame and perfect his craft under offensive line coach Jim Harding. At the present moment, the only offensive linemen expected to leave is Braeden Daniels, but even he hasn’t made his decision public, just yet.