UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Ricky Parks, RB

SIGNED NLI: Ricky Parks, RB
How about some more Florida talent in the backfield? Ricky Parks, a four-star running back from Tampa, is next in line among a bevy of Sunshine State playmakers to make their way to Utah. The Utes ousted 20 other teams, including some from the SEC, ACC and Big 10, for Parks’ commitment. Right before his commitment announcement, Parks looked ticketed for Iowa, before a sudden change of heart.
The 5-foot-11 and 200 pound Parks started 10 games in his senior campaign, rushing for 688 yards (7.2 average) and 11 touchdowns.
