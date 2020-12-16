UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Peter Costelli, QB

Although he wasn’t able to play organized football in the fall, he will get his shot to compete right away for the Utes. It’s currently up in the air on whether he’ll be able to graduate on time to enroll early for spring ball, as the back and forth of the Pac-12 and California high school seasons being played or not, complicated his plans.

At long last, the 2021 quarterback of the future signs with the Utes. Peter Costelli (Mission Viejo, CA), a four-star rated pro-style QB (no. 10 at his position, 218 nationally), was the first to commit to the class of 2021 for the Utes. Costelli chose to sign with Utah over Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Duke, LSU, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Oregon, among others.





Film Evaluation

Peter Costelli seems to be everything that you’d expect from a highly recruited QB out of Mission Viejo CA. With offers throughout the Pac-12, B1G, ACC, and SEC, it doesn’t take long to see why he was recruited so heavily when you turn on the film. Great deep ball, pocket presence, ability to tuck and run when needed, and finding his best matchups in one on one scenarios.

Let’s start with areas of improvement based on film. Keep in mind, this is based off his junior season due to there being no high school ball in California for his senior year.

We’re looking forward to seeing him tighten up his footwork and timing at the next level. Removing hitches in quick game passing will allow him to be early on his passes at Utah and hit the receivers out of their break, maximizing yards after catch. Easy fix once he can get on campus with the team and understand the quicker pace of college.

Other than that, accuracy can improve. Like previously noted, footwork ties in direct to your timing and throws. We would love to see his throws accuracy tighten up with a purpose. Every throw has a purpose and he can help his receivers by giving them a ball to turn up field with, carry away from a defender, etc. From watching film you see the ball get away on some throws. When Costelli can lock in footwork & timing, an even more accurate passer will emerge.

Costelli shows his areas of D1 skill including arm talent, size, poise (among others). While arm strength isn’t everything, Costelli has a D1 arm and can make the throws necessary at the next level.

An area of surprise was his speed on film. Costelli has above average speed which will fit nicely in Utah’s offensive scheme for zone reads, tuck and run and when there is a broken down play, he has the speed to make something happen. Look for both arm strength and speed to improve even more once Costelli enrolls and has six months to a year in Utah’s strength and conditioning program.

Lastly, his poise in the pocket showed a great level of comfort. Understanding which throws he is taking a hit on, and being able to still step up and deliver in a pressure situation seems to not be a concern for him.Overall, Costelli shows the traits to be a great QB at Utah. We all know what one year in Utah’s program does to freshman for development and knowledge. He’s a great fit offensively and I am sure Ute nation is very excited to see him perform these next years.

—Adam Schulz, former Utah quarterback





What it means for the position group

Costelli must be licking his chops at the current quarterback situation at Utah. Cameron Rising was the chosen starter in 2020, but will be recovering from surgery most of the spring—it’s a finicky injury, and it could be months or even a full year before he’s throwing a football, let alone back to full strength. Jake Bentley is another option at quarterback, but it’s Rising’s job when he’s healthy.



