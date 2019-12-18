At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Ritchie is an exceptional athlete, and was an absolute ball hawk for the Lone Peak defense all three years he played on the varsity team. As a senior, he picked off eight passes, and recorded seven pass deflections. He finished his high school career with 18 interceptions. With two exceptional coverage safeties graduating and the depth chart uncertain behind them, Ritchie's coverage ability will be welcome as Morgan Scalley rebuilds his defense.

Utah continued it's reload of the secondary with the signing of local star Nate Ritchie, a three-star prospect out of Lone Peak H.S. Ritchie, who committed shortly after his official visit last weekend, held offers from 14 schools, including USC, ASU, Cal, Colorado, Kansas State, Stanford, UCLA, and others.

EVALUATION

I love Richie the most. What doesn't he do? AND DAMN WELL? Speed? There, and I know! Closing step? THERE! Nose and instinct for ball. There! Physicality? No doubt. Kid is home grown good ol’ bad ass football player. He can make you miss, or go over you. Nate will hit you, regardless of who has the ball.

-Cal Beck, Utah defensive back, 1994-96





WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS

With Ritchie's commitment and signing, the Utes now have a true freshman who could conceivably be a day-one starter in the secondary. Given his size, speed, and H.S. alma mater, it's not hard to draw comparisons to former Ute standout Chase Hansen. Maybe one day, Ritchie will end up at linebacker, but given Utah's immediate need at safety, watch for him to immediately challenge for playing time there.

With Ritchie on board, along with Utah's other commitments at safety, there is now no shortage of bodies for Morgan Scalley to work with, but as of right now, there are no clear-cut starters at safety. RJ Hubert will likely be one of them once he's healthy again, but everything is up for grabs, and Ritchie, along with Utah's other young safeties, have a golden opportunity in front of them.





FORMER UTE PLAYER COMPARISON: Chase Hansen