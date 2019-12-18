Signed NLI: Money Parks, Wide Receiver
Monterren “Money” Parks was Utah’s first commitment in the 2020 class, way back in November of 2018. The speedy wide receiver chose Utah over Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas Tech, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news