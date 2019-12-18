News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-18 09:00:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Signed NLI: Money Parks, Wide Receiver

Mikey Saltas • UteNation
Staff

Monterren “Money” Parks was Utah’s first commitment in the 2020 class, way back in November of 2018. The speedy wide receiver chose Utah over Arkansas, Houston, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas Tech, ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}