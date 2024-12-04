SIGNED NLI: Milz Asiata, OL





Film Evaluation

A relative newcomer to the game of football, the Melbourne native arrived in America just a few years ago but was an immediate star for Aquinas High School in San Bernardino, CA. One looks at his tape and it’s hard to miss the 6 foot 5 inch offensive lineman, not just because of his massive size but he possesses a unique kind of explosiveness that is rare amongst offensive linemen. While still raw in terms of technique, his physical strength and get off is rare, he’s quick and rarely allows defenders to escape once he locks on, leading to a pancake parade that would make the local diner jealous. He uses his strength and size extremely well, often knocking defenders to the ground with one swipe in pass protection. He’s nimble for his size, can get out in space and is often several yards downfield still engaged with whoever he was blocking. His tape is fun, but he’s very raw and still plays the game with a higher pad level than desired, and the nuance of the game is still very foreign to him. Development will be key, but the physical gifts are there and few players love to finish a block the way that Asiata does, and his desire to pancake whatever defender lines up in front of him makes him a player to watch as he enters the program.

-Bryan Brown



