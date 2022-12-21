Matthews was a silent commit for the Utes during his October 15th visit, the same weekend Utah handed USC their first loss of the season. The Mission Viejo star held 15 offers, including four from other Pac-12 schools. He should quickly become a very versatile option in Andy Ludwig's offense.

Mikey Matthews is a dynamic, playmaking wide receiver that will remind Utah fans of Britain Covey. Matthews can make the first defender miss and is special in the open field. The 5.8 rated Rivals 4-star can do a little bit of everything, as he returns punts, kicks, lines up inside and outside, and even in the backfield.





EVALUATION:

He’s a "natural hands" catcher. He gets up the field quickly getting a lot of yards after the catch. He’s not scared to run through somebody, through them, it’s crazy. He’s a smooth and fluid route runner. You can tell he puts effort into being meticulous in his routes and he’s very polished.

-Kenneth Scott, WR, 2010-2015





Matthews is a smart, effective runner who makes the catch seem like an afterthought with his ability to gain yards after the catch. He can move all over the field, can cross the middle, willing to dish out contact but often easily avoids it. Plays receiver like a running back with low pads and great lean. He'll contribute early.

-Westlee Tonga, TE, 2010-2014





WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:

When the program views a player as having a similar game to Ute-great and Philadelphia Eagle, Britain Covey, that says it all. Matthews could be that elite and electrifying playmaker that Utah sorely missed in 2022. The Utah wide receiver room doesn’t lose much outside of Solomon Enis—it’s looking more likely that Devaughn Vele returns—but there’s a golden opportunity for Matthews to seize, as Utah looks to upgrade the receivers room.







