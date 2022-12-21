



Utah Football has found powerful backs in the state of Florida before (see Zack Moss), and now they've signed another strong one in Michael Mitchell. The Middleburg, FL native stands 6-foot and a solid 210 pounds already. Even more jaw-dropping, he runs a 10.8-second 100 meter, so he is more than just a bruiser, he can run away from defenders once he hits the second and third levels. Sound familiar with Utah's recent breakout star, Ja'Quinden Jackson?

The 3-star prospect held 20 offers before signing with the Utes, including Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, and Washington State. Utah was his first and only official visit, before shutting down his recruitment.



