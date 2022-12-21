Utah Football has found powerful backs in the state of Florida before (see Zack Moss), and now they've signed another strong one in Michael Mitchell. The Middleburg, FL native stands 6-foot and a solid 210 pounds already. Even more jaw-dropping, he runs a 10.8-second 100 meter, so he is more than just a bruiser, he can run away from defenders once he hits the second and third levels. Sound familiar with Utah's recent breakout star, Ja'Quinden Jackson?
The 3-star prospect held 20 offers before signing with the Utes, including Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, and Washington State. Utah was his first and only official visit, before shutting down his recruitment.
EVALUATION:
Man, Mitchell is a stud. I’m not sure why he’s a 3-star, I honestly think they need to give him one more. He deserves one more, he's a tremendous talent, the way he’s able to go out there and be a dynamic running back.
-Kenneth Scott, WR, 2010-2015
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Mitchell is a tank at 6-foot and 210 pounds, and speed to burn. With big power-back Ja’Quinden Jackson’s emergence as a budding star, Mitchell will have time to develop before being thrust into game action.