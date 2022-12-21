



Mateaki Helu did not have to travel far from the west side of the Salt Lake valley to decide where he wants to play his college ball. The Stansbury HS linebacker is rated the 9th best player in the state--in a stacked class--and he'll look to become one of the next Hometown Heroes for the Utes. He was one of the Utes earliest commitment of the 2023 class. Helu took a late official visit to BYU after Jay Hill was named the Cougars' Defensive Coordinator, however, Helu stuck true to his commitment.

The 3-star outside linebacker held 7 offers in total from some high-profile schools, including Baylor, BYU, California, Nebraska and Oklahoma State.



