UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Mason Tufaga, LB

SIGNED NLI: Mason Tufaga, LB
The University of Utah continues to stock up on talented 2021 linebackers with the addition of yet another Legacy-Ute, Mason Tufaga. He’s the son of Wes Tufaga, a former Utah linebacker from 1997-2000. The three-star backer committed to Utah over Oregon and Nebraska. For him, the connection with the coaches and the familiarity with the program was key. His older brother Isaiah currently plays football at Hawaii.
Tufaga will graduate early in order to enroll and participate in spring ball.
