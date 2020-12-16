UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Makai Cope, WR





The Utes received an excellent addition to their wide receiver room with the commitment of Makai Cope, a three-star from Culver City HS (CA). The 6-foot-3 Cope hasn’t been able to play this fall, but his junior campaign was enough for Utah and 14 other Power 5 schools to offer a scholarship, including the likes of Michigan, Stanford and USC.

A season ago, Cope collected 46 receptions for 802 yards (17.4 average) and nine touchdowns. Despite not playing in 2020, he has spent time working out with Utah quarterback signee Peter Costelli.



