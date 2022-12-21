



Mack Howard joins a well-established Utah QB room and should make an interesting battle for backup reps when he gets to campus. The 3-star pro-style quarterback, ranked No. 16 at the position--hails from Oxford, MS--a rare recruiting ground for the Utah staff. Howard is an accurate passer who is deceptively useful in using his legs when needed.

The 6-foot-3 signal caller held about a dozen offers, including Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, and Pittsburgh. He committed to Utah not long after the February signing period for the 2022 class and never waivered on his commitment.



