Mack Howard joins a well-established Utah QB room and should make an interesting battle for backup reps when he gets to campus. The 3-star pro-style quarterback, ranked No. 16 at the position--hails from Oxford, MS--a rare recruiting ground for the Utah staff. Howard is an accurate passer who is deceptively useful in using his legs when needed.
The 6-foot-3 signal caller held about a dozen offers, including Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas, Louisville, and Pittsburgh. He committed to Utah not long after the February signing period for the 2022 class and never waivered on his commitment.
EVALUATION:
Good all-around QB. He has a quick release with solid arm strength, and sound mechanics to make accurate throws regardless of being able to step into them or under duress. Howard has accuracy even with touch or passes he needs to put extra air on. He places ball well, away from defender and where his guy can make the catch successfully. In high school, he had decent pocket mobility which will be adequate if he is a quick decision-maker.
-Brian Blechen, S/LB, 2010-2014
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
With the return of Cam Rising up in the air, Howard is entering a quarterback room that could have an intense competition soon. There’s increased hope that Rising will return, but the Utes need to stock up for the future. If Rising does return, one year of learning under one of the greatest in school history would do wonders for Howard. Howard will at Utah for spring ball.