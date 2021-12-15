SIGNED NLI: Logan Kendall, Transfer TE





The Utes landed a surprisingly athletic tight end/fullback out of the transfer portal in Logan Kendall from the University of Idaho. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 273 pounds, Kendall filled a TE/FB role at Idaho. A lightly recruited two-way player in high school out of Cheney, WA, he held offers from Idaho and Eastern Washington.

The belief is that even though he was an FCS All-American for the Vandals, he was underutilized. While it may seem that Kendall is being brought in to do the dirty-work of the tight end group, he provides much more than his 2021 stats show: four rushes for 31 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with two receptions for 26 yards.





Film Evaluation

6-foot-3 and 275 pound monster! Idaho underutilized this kid. I see Lud using Kendall like a Shawn Asiata meets Ben Moa meets Chris Joppru type, if that makes sense. Pop passes, flat routes, drags, handing the ball off up the middle and maybe a vertical route here and there. The value in this stud will be in his blocking ability. When TEs are in the game, it will be interesting seeing where Andy lines him up because it will confuse defenses having a phenomenal blocker and athlete with that size in the backfield, with his hand in the ground or split out. That TE room just reloaded with versatility.

-Brad Clifford, former Utah tight end 2004, 2007-2010



