SIGNED NLI: Landon Morris, Transfer TE





Seeing how the University of Utah utilized multiple tight end sets this season attracted the talents of Landon Morris, a transfer from Syracuse University. Morris looks to be a red zone nightmare at 6-foot-6-inches, and he’s bulked up from his 2021 listed 210 pounds. Originally from Fishers, IN, Morris held offers from Syracuse, Iowa State, Michigan, Toledo, and Central Florida out of high school.

This time around while his decision was drawing near, there never was really a question as to his next school, as Utah was feature prominently and almost solely in his social media posts.

“Utah is home! I can stop focusing on my recruitment process and start working ASAP,” said Morris. “It means the world to me that I can say that the University of Utah will be the place I call home. For many different reasons, Utah has great academics, the tight end room at ‘TEU’ is one of a kind and the Utes are going and will continue to overcome and win some football games.”





Film Evaluation

I LOVE me a good high school WR converted to TE story. Landon Morris will be no different. The Utes are great at converting these type of players to TE. Landon is smooth. Runs great routes and can make the difficult catch, especially in traffic. Has great vertical speed with good field vision in traffic. Will play extremely well in the slot as he transitions to college speed. May take time for him to get his bearings when he plays with his hand in the ground. Unknown how he will handle those DEs from The Y position however, there’s no other staff to get him blocking like the legends before him. Extremely high ceiling and the Utes got a great one with Landon. This former TE is excited for his rise in Red!

-Brad Clifford, former Utah tight end 2004, 2007-2010



