SIGNED NLI: Lander Barton, LB





What a legacy Mikki and Paul Barton have left Utah. Not only were they stars in their own right, they’ve produced incredible athletes in Jackson, Dani, Cody and the latest Ute, Lander Barton.

Jackson Barton was drafted in the 7th round in the 2020 Draft to the Chiefs, and Cody was picked in the 3rd round to the Seahawks the same year. Can Lander be the best footballer of the three? If his recruiting process and film are any indicator, he should be.

As good as his brothers were as Utes, Lander will have to challenge his sister Dani (Utah volleyball record holder) for the best of the bunch.

"I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time and it’s finally here," said Barton. "Honestly it’s just a surreal moment to make it official."

The 6-foot-4-inch 220 pound Barton, is a four-star prospect and ranked the no. 16 outside linebacker by Rivals and the no. 187 prospect overall. The signee from Brighton HS held 18 offers in total: Utah, Arizona State, Boise State, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Virginia, Washington, and Washington State.

Ultimately it came down to Utah, Texas, and Michigan. Despite his family’s legacy, Lander was never fully a lock for Utah until the end. His brother Cody, had advised, and rightfully so, to keep an open mind.

This Utah staff has known Lander for a long time, and they see him as a player that can make an immediate impact. For a comparison, the coaches look no further than their very own All-American in Devin Lloyd, a spot where they think Barton could follow right in his footsteps, and immediately.





Film Evaluation

Don't need to say much about him. He is a great player. Has been since he was a freshman in high school. I think he will be the best Barton of them all. Seems to be the most athletic and more fluid in his movements tahn Cody was. Plays both ways, athletic, strong, good instincts.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



