Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-19 10:40:30 -0600') }} football Edit

SIGNED NLI: Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson, CB

Andrew Fronce • UteNation.com
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

The University of Utah signed its top cornerback target of 2019 on Wednesday, securing the pledge of rangy three-star corner Lacarea Pleasant-Johnson. The lockdown defender played his high school b...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member's-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}