SIGNED NLI: Keith Olson, OL





Signing day always brings some late movement, and that's exactly what happened for the Utes over the last week with former USC commit, offensive tackle Keith Olson from Napavine, WA. Olson is a former USC verbal commit, decommitting on December 8th. The 6-foot-6 lineman held offers from Utah, Cal, Oregon State, and USC.

Despite being committed to USC since the summer, Olson never really fell off of Utah's radar, nor did they ever fall off of his. Utah survived a last second push from Oregon State, to get Olson to sign on the dotted line.





Film Evaluation

Strong, athletic tackle. Can improve at point of contact but is a punishing finisher when engaged. Has high motor and desire to finish blocks down field. Should see action early in career.

-Westlee Tonga, Utah tight end 2010-2014



