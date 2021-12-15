SIGNED NLI: Keith Olson, OL
Signing day always brings some late movement, and that's exactly what happened for the Utes over the last week with former USC commit, offensive tackle Keith Olson from Napavine, WA. Olson is a former USC verbal commit, decommitting on December 8th. The 6-foot-6 lineman held offers from Utah, Cal, Oregon State, and USC.
Despite being committed to USC since the summer, Olson never really fell off of Utah's radar, nor did they ever fall off of his. Utah survived a last second push from Oregon State, to get Olson to sign on the dotted line.
Film Evaluation
Strong, athletic tackle. Can improve at point of contact but is a punishing finisher when engaged. Has high motor and desire to finish blocks down field. Should see action early in career.
-Westlee Tonga, Utah tight end 2010-2014
What this signing means for Utah
With the anticipated departure of Nick Ford and the graduation of Bam Olaseni, both who look ticketed for the 2022 NFL Draft, the Utes still have plenty of talent on the roster. However, Olson and fellow signee Tyler Knaak will add nice depth with their size and length. Ford and Olaseni were the only upper classmen on the offensive line, and while it is still a young group, their growth this season show just how much talent there is.