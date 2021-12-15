SIGNED NLI: Keanu Tanuvasa, Returned Missionary, DL





The Utes added to their defensive haul, with the signing of defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, out of Mission Viejo HS in California. He recently returned from an LDS Mission, after signing with Utah in January 2020. At 6-foot-3 and 268 pounds, Tanuvasa was an imposing figure on his high school's defensive line, and held offers from 11 different schools, including Arizona, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, and BYU.

Utah’s strength and conditioning program will serve him well, as he need to gain weight for defensive tackle or drop a little for defensive end.





Film Evaluation

Tanuvasa plays huge, even at 268 pounds. You want to see a big man move? Watch his high school basketball highlights! He plays with power, and drives others off the line, and possess enough quickness to get in the way, in the backfield. You cant just put a big body on him, he is strong.

Plays with a high motor, he seems to have a nose for the ball, and an insatiable appetite for making plays. Chad Kauhaha with a much bigger frame.

-Cal Beck, Utah defensive back, 1994-96



