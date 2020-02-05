



The Utes added to their defensive haul, with the signing of defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, out of Mission Viejo H.S. in California. At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Tanuvasa was an imposing figure on his high school's defensive line, and held offers from 11 different schools, including Arizona, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, and BYU.

Tanuvasa plans on serving an LDS mission before joining the program, so his signing won't impact this year's team. However, he'll be a welcome addition in the future. He'll need to get up above 300 pounds, but as is the case with most returned missionaries, he'll likely need a redshirt year to get back in shape before he's ready to be a major contributor.



