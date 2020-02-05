Signed NLI: Keanu Tanuvasa, DT
The Utes added to their defensive haul, with the signing of defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa, out of Mission Viejo H.S. in California. At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Tanuvasa was an imposing figure on his high school's defensive line, and held offers from 11 different schools, including Arizona, Boise State, Oregon State, UCLA, and BYU.
Tanuvasa plans on serving an LDS mission before joining the program, so his signing won't impact this year's team. However, he'll be a welcome addition in the future. He'll need to get up above 300 pounds, but as is the case with most returned missionaries, he'll likely need a redshirt year to get back in shape before he's ready to be a major contributor.
EVALUATION
Kid plays huge, even at 275lbs. You want to see a big man move? Watch his basketball highlights! He plays with power, and drives others off the line, and possess enough quickness to get in the way, in the backfield. You cant just put a big body on him, he is strong.
Plays with a high motor, he seems to have a nose for the ball, and an insatiable appetite for making plays. Chad Kauhaha with a much bigger frame.
-Cal Beck, Utah defensive back, 1994-96
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS
As mentioned above, this signing won't affect this class all that much because of Tanuvasa's mission plans. However, when he returns, he has many of the same traits as plenty of other defensive tackles that have been so successful in Kyle Whittingham's scheme.