Utah's secondary got even more reinforcements today with the signing of Kamo'i Latu, a three star safety out of St. Louis H.S. in Honolulu, HI. With two starting safeties graduating and the depth chart uncertain behind them, it was critically important that the staff loaded up on defensive backs in this recruiting class, and Latu's signing will go a long way towards ensuring that the safety depth is solid for years to come.

Along with Utah, Latu also held offers from USC, Washington, Washington State, Virginia, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon State, and some G5 schools. As a senior, he helped lead a dominant defense which was a key factor in St. Louis claiming the state championship with a 45-6 victory over another storied Hawai'i high school program, Kahuku H.S.



