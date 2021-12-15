SIGNED NLI: Ka'eo Akana, DE





It's a flip. A Boise State commit since June, Ka’eo Akana has made his intentions to flip and signed with the University of Utah--a huge late addition for the Utes. The defensive end had a spectacular career for Roosevelt HS (Honolulu, HI) and joins a heralded list of Hawaiians born athletes to play at Utah.

Late in the process, just as it seemed Utah had flipped Akana, USC and Lincoln Riley jumped into the picture, but ultimately the Utes year-in and year-out success on defense was just too good for Akana to ignore.

The three-star drew offers from Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Washington and Washington State.





Film Evaluation

Will grow into a DE. Reminds me of Bradlee Anae in HS. Twitchy, just needs to grow into his frame. Shows good change of direction and pass rushing skills.

- Keegan Andersen, former Assistant Director of Player Personnel at Utah, former Director of Player Personnel at Utah State.



