The University of Utah has signed one of the top local prospects from the class of 2019, three star linebacker Junior Tafuna. Tafuna played his high school ball for the local powerhouse Bingham Miners, and helped the Miners win a state championship in 2017. At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Tafuna was a nightmare for opposing offenses, and showcased his athleticism and instincts all season long. Tafuna will serve a mission prior to joining the Utes, and though he certainly has the ability to play linebacker at the next level, when he gets back, depending on need, he could get a look at defensive end, too.

Aside from having good speed and being a vicious hitter, Tafuna has good lateral movement ability and can cover sideline to sideline, while also showing good instincts to know where the ball is going both on the ground and through the air, and to jump in passing lanes to disrupt things. As a junior, he picked off three passes and took two back to the house.

Tafuna chose the Utes over several other suitors, including Oregon, Washington State, Nebraska, Boise State and BYU. He committed relatively early on in the process and shut down his recruitment, staying true to the Utes all the way through signing day. Though it will be over two years before we get to see what Tafuna can do as a Ute, when it comes to Bingham boys going to Utah, odds are good that he'll end up making a lasting legacy for himself on the hill.



