As the famous movie line from Glengarry Glen Ross goes, " 'A' Always, 'B' be, 'C' closing. Always be closing." This is the news Alex was hinting at late Tuesday night, but resisted going any further with it, to not alert the wrong people, like Arizona State.

That's right, Jordan Wilmore is a Ute! The highly coveted running back out of Lawndale, CA chose the Utes over 18 other Division 1 schools. Wilmore was a force in the backfield in high school, accumulating 6,745 yards, 10.6 yards per carry, and 77 rushing touchdowns. He's is already built like a Pac-12 running back—he’s 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with plenty of burst and power.

Wilmore was a one-time USC commit, although he backed off his pledge to the Trojans amid turnover within the coaching staff. Within the last month, Wilmore officially visited Arizona State, UCLA and Utah, though it was really a battle between the Sun Devils and Utes for Wilmore’s services.

Up until Wilmore visited Tempe last weekend, he was believed to be a heavy Utah lean. Then after his visit and all the way until the eve of Signing Day, the favor turned towards Arizona State—Herm Edwards has proven to become a thorn in opposing coaches’ sides with his charm and charisma. Wilmore was hosted by former Utah target Jayden Daniels, who laid out why Wilmore should choose Arizona State over Utah. However, it wasn't enough, and Wilmore called head coach Kyle Whittingham with the good news on Tuesday afternoon.



