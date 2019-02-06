SIGNED NLI: Jordan Wilmore, RB
As the famous movie line from Glengarry Glen Ross goes, " 'A' Always, 'B' be, 'C' closing. Always be closing." This is the news Alex was hinting at late Tuesday night, but resisted going any further with it, to not alert the wrong people, like Arizona State.
That's right, Jordan Wilmore is a Ute! The highly coveted running back out of Lawndale, CA chose the Utes over 18 other Division 1 schools. Wilmore was a force in the backfield in high school, accumulating 6,745 yards, 10.6 yards per carry, and 77 rushing touchdowns. He's is already built like a Pac-12 running back—he’s 5-foot-9, 200 pounds with plenty of burst and power.
Wilmore was a one-time USC commit, although he backed off his pledge to the Trojans amid turnover within the coaching staff. Within the last month, Wilmore officially visited Arizona State, UCLA and Utah, though it was really a battle between the Sun Devils and Utes for Wilmore’s services.
Up until Wilmore visited Tempe last weekend, he was believed to be a heavy Utah lean. Then after his visit and all the way until the eve of Signing Day, the favor turned towards Arizona State—Herm Edwards has proven to become a thorn in opposing coaches’ sides with his charm and charisma. Wilmore was hosted by former Utah target Jayden Daniels, who laid out why Wilmore should choose Arizona State over Utah. However, it wasn't enough, and Wilmore called head coach Kyle Whittingham with the good news on Tuesday afternoon.
EVALUATION:
Speedy back with plenty quickness. He's able to make the first man miss and get good yards after contact. He could be a good change-of-pace back for Utah, in 2019.
--Westlee Tonga
This one is HUGE! Maybe the next great back in the long line of Utah running backs. A stout runner, with strong legs, and break away speed can do wonders for a Utah offense that needs playmakers and backs to set the tone throughout the Pac-12 South.
--Anthony White
WHAT THIS SIGNING MEANS:
Wilmore will get a shot to soak in information from future pro Zack Moss, as he aims in 2019 to become the greatest running back in Utes history. He may be a three-star, but so was Moss in high school. Expect him to make an immediate impact at Utah in a backup role, as a freshman. According to our sources, Wilmore was widely viewed as the top running back on their board.