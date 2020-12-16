 UteNation - SIGNED NLI: Jonny Fanaika, DE
SIGNED NLI: Jonny Fanaika, DE

Former two-star Jonny Fanaika, the younger brother of exemplary Ute Jason "Jay" Fanaika, joins the Utes after enlisting in a two-year church mission. Jonny graduated high school and committed to Utah in 2018, choosing the Utes over Utah State and BYU. Big brother Jason is now on staff at BYU, teeing up a brother-on-brother showdown in the future.


