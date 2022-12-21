



Jonah Leaea is listed at linebacker in the Rivals database, but he's growing into an imposing defensive end. Leaea hails from Bishop Gorman HS, one of the best and most consistent high school football programs in the country. Because of this, he should come in more prepared and more advanced for his age.

The 3-star recruit out of Las Vegas held 9 offers, including from Arizona, Boise State, California, Oregon State, and Washington State.



